MMA: Another defeat for Filipino Eric Kelly; Brazilian pair pick up title wins at ONE event in Macau

Brazil's Bibiano Fernandes and Adriano Moraes secured title wins, as Philipines' Eric Kelly falters in his bout against Kotetsu Boku at ONE: Kings and Conquerors in Macau.

MACAU: Filipino mixed martial arts fighter Eric "The Natural" Kelly's losing streak continued following his defeat against Kotetsu “No Face” Boku in one of the key main card fights at ONE Championship: Kings and Conquerors in Macau on Saturday (Aug 5).

Despite making two early knockdowns against his Japanese opponent, it was Boku who prevailed in the Featherweight bout via Technical Knockout (TKO).

MMA fighter Eric Kelly taking a pounding from Japan's Kotetsu Boku at ONE Championship event in Macau. (Photo: ONE Championship)

A former ONE Lightweight Champion, Boku continued his success in a new weight class as he earned his second consecutive victory. With the win, he handed Kelly another heartbreaking loss via third-round TKO.

EVENLY MATCHED OPENING ROUND

Boku started the bout looking to apply pressure with his heavy-handed boxing attack, but Kelly was able to fire back at the Japanese fighter with a series of hard inside leg kicks to the thigh.

Boku displayed his prowess with head movements and quick hands, but his opponent Kelly still managed to squeeze in a staggering right hand that came over the top of the 40-year-old’s punches.

The attack dropped Boku to the mat as the crowd inside of Macau’s Cotai Arena erupted with cheers following the near-finish.

Eric Kelly (standing) dishing out an early pounding on Kotetsu Boku. (Photo: ONE Championship)

The Japanese fighter, however, survived after regaining his composure on the ground, with Kelly visibly slowing down following a furious flurry of punches in an attempt to get the knockout.

BOKU’S SUPERIOR STAMINA

The constant offence in the second and early in the third round had Boku in control, with “The Natural” covering up after a very poorly-timed shot to try and put the match on the ground.

From there, the Japanese mixed martial artist was relentless with punches and submission attempts, including a tight arm-triangle choke. Kelly escaped and returned to his feet, but he was desperate to get some oxygen in his lungs after an exhausting pace through the first two rounds.

With time running out in the final round, the Filipino made one last attempt to drag Boku to the ground with a sloppy single leg takedown attempt, but to no avail.

Boku's stamina saw off a fading Kelly in the third round. (Photo: ONE Championship)

In response, the Japanese went on the offensive and methodically threw strike after unanswered strike from a back control position. The referee finally saw enough, and called a stop to the contest at 3:27 into the third round.

The victory polished Boku’s record since moving to the featherweight division, where he picked up his fifth win in six bouts with his record now standing at 26-11-2. It was a particularly tough defeat, however, for Kelly who now sits at 12-4 overall on a three-loss skid.

DOMINATING TITLE BOUTS

Meanwhile, the title fights in Macau saw two Brazilians walking home with ONE Championship belts.

Accomplished MMA veteran Bibiano Fernandes successfully defended his Bantamweight title for the seventh time, taking just 1 minute and 47 seconds to beat challenger Andrew Leone in the first round with a rear-naked choke.

It was the beginning of the end for Leone when Fernandes hammered a knee to the midsection that slumped his opponent to the mat. The 37-year-old Brazilian authored the final sequence by latching on the match-ending submission.

Said Fernandes after the bout: “I feel great ... (and) I am here to stay. I welcome all challenges. I am happy ... (and) I want to continue fighting."

"Whoever I have to fight, I will accept. I am always ready,” added the Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt.

In the other co-main event, it was a longer, drawn-out title win for Brazil's Adriano “Mikinho” Moraes who defeated Kairat Akhmetov of Kazakhstan via five-round unanimous decision to win the ONE Flyweight title.

Adriano Moraes (left) in action against Kairat Akhmetov (right). (Photo: ONE Championship)

Moraes, who previously held the interim title, controlled the majority of the action with his grappling while defending champion Akhmetov tried his best to fend off the Brazilian’s advances with his wrestling.

On the feet, Moraes got the better of the exchanges and landed the harder blows. All three judges scored the bout in flavor of Moraes, who has now unified the flyweight titles to become the undisputed king of the division in ONE Championship.

Official results for ONE: Kings and Conquerors

ONE Bantamweight title bout: Bibiano Fernandes defeats Andrew Leone by Submission (Rear Naked Choke) at 1:47 minutes of round 1

ONE Flyweight title bout: Adriano Moraes defeats Kairat Akhmetov by Unanimous Decision (UD) after 5 rounds

Lightweight bout: Timofey Nastyukhin defeats Koji Ando by Unanimous Decision (UD) after 3 rounds

Catchweight bout: Shannon Wiratchai defeats Rajinder Singh Meena by Knockout at 0:29 minutes of round 1

Strawweight bout: Hayato Suzuki defeats Joshua Pacio by Submission (Rear Naked Choke) at 3:17 minutes of round 1

Featherweight bout: Kotetsu Boku defeats Eric Kelly by TKO (Strikes) at 3:27 minutes of round 3

Bantamweight bout: Chen Lei defeats Saiful Merican by Submission (Armbar) at 3:58 minutes of round 3

Atomweight bout: Jomary Torres defeats Rika Ishige by Submission (Rear Naked Choke) at 1:58 minutes of round 2

Bantamweight bout: Leandro Issa defeats Toni Tauru by TKO (Strikes) at 1:36 minutes of round 2

Featherweight bout: Magomed Idrisov defeats Herbert Burns by Unanimous Decision (UD) after 3 rounds

Middleweight bout: Marcin Prachnio defeats Gilberto Galvao by Knockout at 1:23 minutes of round 1

Middleweight bout: Leandro Ataides defeats Michal Pasternak by Unanimous Decision (UD) after 3 rounds