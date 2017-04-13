MMA: Former champion Holly Holm to headline UFC Singapore

SINGAPORE: The main event of the Ultimate Fighting Championship's (UFC) upcoming Singapore card was announced on Thursday (Apr 13) as a bantamweight (61.2kg) bout between American Holly Holm and Brazil's Bethe Correia.



Holm, 35, is best-known for capturing the UFC's bantamweight title in late 2015 with a stunning head-kick knockout of mixed martial arts (MMA) superstar Ronda Rousey. But the former world champion in boxing has since fallen on tough times - surrendering her belt to Miesha Tate, dropping a decision to Valentina Shevchenko and losing out on the featherweight title to Germaine de Randamie.



Holm (10 wins, three losses) will now look to halt her skid against Correia (10 wins, two losses, one draw), who challenged Rousey for bantamweight gold in August 2015 but suffered a 34-second knockout defeat.







Bethe Correia celebrates victory during the UFC 203 event in September 2016 (Photo: Rey Del Rio/Getty Images/AFP)



This finalises the lineup for UFC's second-ever Singapore event, scheduled for Jun 17 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Holm's appearance brings the number of former UFC champions competing in Singapore to three, with one-time heavyweight titleholder Andrei Arlovski taking on Marcin Tybura and ex-lightweight king Rafael dos Anjos facing Tarec Saffiedine in a welterweight contest.

The rest of the confirmed matchups are: Dong Hyun Kim vs Colby Covington; Takanori Gomi vs Jon Tuck; Wang Guan vs Alex Caceres; Ulka Sasaki vs Justin Scoggins; Kwan Ho Kwak vs Russell Doane; Cyril Asker vs Walt Harris and Naoki Inoue vs Carls John De Tomas.

Tickets for the event are on sale at Sports Hub ticketing box office and its online portal, as well as SingPost outlets.