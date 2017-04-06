MMA: Korean, Chinese stars added to UFC Singapore lineup

SINGAPORE: South Korean mixed martial arts (MMA) veteran Dong Hyun Kim and Chinese standout Wang Guan were on Thursday (Apr 6) announced as the latest additions to the Ultimate Fighting Championship's (UFC) second Singapore event.



The Jun 17 card, to be hosted at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, will now see Kim meet American Colby Covington in a welterweight (77kg) bout and Wang make his UFC debut in a featherweight (66kg) showcase against Alex Caceres from the US.



Wang, 31, holds a record of 15 wins and one loss while Kim, 35, is the UFC’s No 7-ranked welterweight with 22 wins and three losses. The latter, nicknamed “Stun Gun”, will pit his judo black belt background against the decorated collegiate wrestling credentials of Covington (11 wins, one loss).



Kim’s last setback was to current welterweight champion Tyron Woodley back in 2014, and he will arrive in Singapore on the back of a three-fight win streak.



The Korean’s most recent victory was over No 10-ranked Belgian Tarec Saffiedine, who will also feature at the UFC Singapore event against former lightweight champion Rafael Dos Anjos.



While the headlining bout has yet to be revealed, standouts already pencilled in include former heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski taking on Marcin Tybura and Japanese MMA legend Takanori Gomi facing Jon Tuck.



The other confirmed fights are between Ulka Sasaki and Justin Scoggins; Kwan Ho Kwak and Russell Doane; Cyril Asker and Walt Harris as well as newcomers Naoki Inoue and Carls John De Tomas.



The UFC’s first Singapore event was held in January 2014 at the Marina Bay Sands and attracted more than 5,200 spectators.