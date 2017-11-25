MMA: Singapore fighters sweep to wins at ONE Championship event

SINGAPORE: It was a night of victories for Singapore's MMA fighters on show at ONE: Immortal Pursuit at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Friday (Nov 24).

Strong wins by men’s Lightweight challenger Amir Khan, as well as by women’s strawweight fighters Tiffany “No Chill” Teo and “Mighty” May Ooi made it a sweep of three triumphs in a row at the ONE Championship event.

The night began positively for the two female Singaporean MMA fighters on the main card, setting the tone for the “home” contest.

Strawweight contender Teo made short work of her Indian opponent Puja Tomar, as she secured a win via arm bar after just four minutes minutes into the first round.

Teo’s experience proved decisive, as the Singaporean capitalised as soon as she saw an opening with a thundering take down on Tomar. The 28-year-old kept up the pressure with some aggressive ground-and-pound before locking in an arm bar for the victory.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In doing so, Teo secured her seventh professional mixed martial arts win, with zero losses on her record.

“I want a shot at the strawweight title, which is currently vacant. I hope my next fight is for the title,” said Teo after her bout. “I’m ready to take on any challenger in my category, including May Ooi.”

For 41-year-old former Olympian Ooi, her main card bout against Cambodia’s Vy Srey Khouch also finished with a submission win.

May Ooi (on top), dominating her fight against Cambodia's Vy Srey Khouch at ONE: Immortal Pursuit. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

Kun Khmer flyweight champion and professional boxer Vy brought to the table her striking capabilities, which was supposed to have countered Ooi’s grappling prowess.

Ooi’s rear-naked chokehold, however, proved too hot to handle, as the 26-year-old Vy soon withered under a takedown and struggled to shake-off Ooi's Brazillian jiu-jitsu (BJJ) ground-game onslaught.

Leaving her neck unprotected while tussling with Ooi during a roll, Vy inadvertently created an opening for the Singaporean to lock in her winning chokehold.

Victory means that Ooi’s professional record now stands at 4-2-0.

Said Ooi after the bout: ““It feels amazing to be fighting here again, after waiting three years … This win is for Singapore.

“Hopefully I can get an early Christmas present, as I too, am looking at a title shot sometime next year.”

FULL-BLOODED CONTEST

Much of the cheers at the Indoor Stadium though, was reserved for home favourite Amir Khan, who was up against Queensland-based Adrian Pang.

The first stanza was all about sizing up each other, with Amir managing to sink some excellent striking moves against Pang.

It was then all about establishing control in the second round, with Pang suffering a cut under his right eye after absorbing one of Amir’s lightning jabs.

Amir Khan (left) with the high kick to Adrian Pang (right) at ONE: Immortal Pursuit. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

The 24-year-old also landed a high shin to Pang’s face in the third round, with the Australian looking worse for wear of the two, as he sported multiple facial cuts and bruises as the bout wore on.

The Singaporean Lightweight was then declared the winner by unanimous decision, taking his professional record to nine wins and two losses.

Official results for ONE: Immortal Pursuit

ONE Welterweight World Championship bout: Ben Askren defeats Shinya Aoki by TKO (Strikes) at 0:57 minutes of round 1

Lightweight bout: Amir Khan defeats Adrian Pang by Unanimous Decision (UD) after 3 rounds

Bantamweight bout: Leandro Issa defeats Dae Hwan Kim by Unanimous Decision (UD) after 3 rounds

Women’s strawweight bout: May Ooi defeats Vy Srey Khouch by Submission (Rear Naked Choke) at 3:58 minutes of round 1

Featherweight bout: Ahmed Mujtaba defeats Li Kai Wen by Disqualification (Illegal Blows)

Women’s catchweight bout (58kg): Tiffany Teo defeats Puja Tomar by Submission (Armbar) at 4:07 minutes of round 1

Women’s atomweight bout: Mei Yamaguchi defeats Gina Iniong by Unanimous Decision (UD) after 3 rounds

Lightweight bout: Arnaud LePont defeats Richard Corminal by Submission (Arm Triangle) at 3:16 minutes of round 1

Catchweight bout (69.4kg): Muhammad Aiman defeats Yang Fei by Unanimous Decision (UD) after 3 rounds

Strawweight bout: Miao Li Tao defeats Sim Bunsrun by TKO (strikes) at 1:49 minutes of round 1