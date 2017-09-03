MMA: Singapore's Amir Khan eyes lightweight title after KO win in Shanghai

SHANGHAI: Singapore mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Amir Khan is now looking for his golden ticket to the ONE Lightweight title after beating Czech Republic's Jaroslav Jartim in Shanghai on Saturday (Sep 2) night.



The 22-year-old who has the most knockouts and finishes in ONE history – at seven and eight respectively – knocked out Jartim at Shanghai's Oriental Sports Centre.

Right off the opening bell, Khan landed a stiff left hand, and followed it up by grabbing on to a single leg takedown in an effort to bring the match to the ground.



The Singaporean then landed another left hand hook, following which he immediately took the bout to the mat. After a few beautiful transitions, Khan was then able to take the back of the 24-year-old Jartim.

The Czech got to his feet, but was instantly swarmed by Khan, who then connected with a left head kick which rattled Jartim.



Khan unleashed a right hook then sent Jartim crashing to the canvas. (Photo: ONE Championship)

A big right hook then sent Jartim crashing to the canvas, forcing the referee to jump in and call a stop to the action.



The victory improved Khan’s record to 8-2, giving the Singaporean a five-bout winning streak.



Following the victory, Khan called for a bout against ONE Lightweight Champion Eduard Folayang from the Philippines or former title challenger Ev Ting, who is based in Auckland.



“I was just trying to feel him out in the first (round). Me and my coaches just drilled that [combination] backstage five minutes ago,” Khan said after the win. “I’m coming for the belt. Give me (Eduard) Folayang or Ev Ting.”

Official results for ONE Championship: Shanghai



ONE Welterweight World Championship bout: Ben Askren defeats Zebaztian Kadestam by TKO (Strikes) at 4:09 minutes of round 2



Flyweight bout: Ma Hao Bin defeats Hexigetu by Submission (Guillotine Choke) at 4:50 minutes of round 2



Lightweight bout: Amir Khan defeats Jaroslav Jartim by TKO (Strikes) at 3:46 minutes of round 1



Strawweight bout: Xu Chun Yan defeats Eh Ya Nut by Unanimous Decision (UD) after 3 rounds



Featherweight bout: Tetsuya Yamada defeats Kyle Rozewski by Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) at 1:55 minutes of round 1



Featherweight bout: Sagetdao Petpayathai defeats Mahmoud Mohamed by TKO (Strikes) at 1:41 minutes of round 1



Strawweight bout: Miao Jie defeats Mona Samir by Submission (Armbar) at 0:49 minutes of round 1



Lightweight bout: Zhang Ze Hao defeats Li Cheng Chao by TKO (Strikes) at 2:53 minutes of round 3



Featherweight bout: Xie Chao defeats Marc Marcellinus by Submission (Kimura) at 1:28 minutes of round 1