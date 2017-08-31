MMA: Singapore's Amir Khan looks to extend winning streak in Shanghai

SINGAPORE: Local mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Amir Khan is reaching a key point in his fighting career as he looks to extend his professional record to 8-2 this Saturday evening (Sep 2) at ONE Championship's event in Shanghai.



The 22-year-old is set to face the Czech Republic's Jaroslav Jartim in a lightweight preliminary bout. This will be the Czech’s second battle in the ONE Championship cage, having been overwhelmed by Honorio Banario on his debut.

Khan is on a four-bout winning streak and he is in a good position to make a big impact on a crowded lightweight division in 2018. The Singaporean's only ONE Championship defeat was in 2015 when he suffered a setback against Thai star Shannon Wiratchai.



Amir Khan's relentless ground-and-pound on top Indian lightweight Rajinder Singh Meena. (Photo: ONE Championship)

But since then, he has been on a winning streak. In his last bout in May, Khan took less than 90 seconds to defeat India's Rajinder Singh Meena at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Khan barely broke a sweat as he took his opponent to the ground before pounding Meena relentlessly until the referee decided that the Indian had had enough.

The Philippines' Honorio Banario knocks out the Czech Republic's Jaroslav Jartim in the second round. (Photo: ONE Championship)

His next opponent will certainly prove to be more challenging. Prior to Jartim's defeat to Banario, the Czech had won three in a row, all inside the distance. His three KOs and three submissions demonstrate an array of skills that can make him a threat, should Khan be anything less than well prepared.

Khan has become an efficient finisher and a second-round stoppage is a reasonable target to defeat Jartim. After all, the Singaporean owns the most knockouts in ONE Championship history, and is tied for the most wins.



The Evolve MMA product has a big following in Singapore, but there’s no reason why Khan can't propel himself into global stardom with a high-profile win in Shanghai.

A version of this article was first published on the ONE Championship website here.