MMA: Singapore's May Ooi, Malaysia's Ann Osman set for KL clash

SINGAPORE: Local mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter May Ooi will be making her promotional debut against Malaysia's Ann Osman on Friday night (Aug 18) at ONE Championship's Quest For Greatness event in Kuala Lumpur.

Ooi, 40, who represented Singapore at the 1992 Olympics in swimming, will make her bow in a strawweight (56.7kg) bout at KL's Stadium Negara against the Malaysian fighter.

Ann, 31, holds a record of five wins and three losses - all under the ONE Championship banner.



Her previous bout was in February, when she turned in a scintillating performance to defeat Cambodia’s Vy Srey Khouch via technical knockout just before the end of the first round.



Their encounter will resurrect a female MMA Causeway rivalry first ignited in 2013 when the then-debuting Osman lost to Singaporean Sherilyn Lim at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.



A rematch in 2014 was scrapped due to Lim not making weight, but Ooi will now have the opportunity to finish the job.

ANGELA LEE'S BROTHER CHRISTIAN TO FIGHT MALAYSIA'S SUBBA

Also featuring on the card is a bout between Keanu Subba of Malaysia and 19-year-old Christian Lee, the younger brother of atomweight champion Angela.

Lee, who is a US citizen, and Subba have both been on a collision course, dating back to when they first emerged as top featherweight prospects.

File photo of Malaysian fighter Keanu Subba. (Photo: ONE Championship)

GAFUROV, NGUYEN IN FEATHERWEIGHT TITLE REMATCH

Friday night's event will be headlined by a title fight between featherweight champion Marat Gafurov and Martin Nguyen.



Russian Marat Gafurov is one of the most dominant featherweights in the world. (Photo: ONE Championship)

For seven straight years, Marat “Cobra” Gafurov has maintained a perfect record. With 15 wins under his belt - 12 of which have come by finish - the Russian is one of the most dominant featherweights in the world.



However, for 28-year-old Australian Martin Nguyen, it was only a matter of time before he earned the right to fight Gafurov again.



File photo of Australian Martin Nguyen. (Photo: ONE Championship)

After four first-round stoppage wins in a row over top-ranked opponents, Nguyen has earned himself another shot at the ONE Featherweight World Championship.

In their first encounter back in September 2015, Nguyen stepped in as a late replacement for Gafurov’s original opponent in Indonesia.



Taking the fight on with just three days’ notice, Nguyen rolled the dice against such a fearsome opponent, and ultimately got choked out by the Russian champion in less than a minute.

This time however, with a full training camp and a highly improved skill set, Nguyen promises to give a much better account of himself.