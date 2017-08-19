MMA: Singapore's May Ooi stuns Malaysia's Ann Osman with comeback submission win

KUALA LUMPUR: Singaporean fighter May Ooi defeated home favourite Ann Osman to win in her promotional debut on Friday (Aug 18) at ONE Championship's Quest For Greatness event in Kuala Lumpur.

The 41-year-old forced the veteran Ann to submission by a rear-naked choke in the first round.



Ooi did not get off to the best of starts after Ann dropped her to the canvas with a massive overhand right hook.



The 31-year-old Malaysian then unleashed a powerful ground and pound, but the Singaporean showed determination to launch a comeback.



Singapore's Ooi in action against Malaysia's Ann Osman. (Photo: ONE Championship)

Moments later, Ooi successfully swept Ann, where she transitioned to side control and began dropping heavy elbows to the side of her opponent’s head. A quick scramble allowed Ann to free herself from the onslaught, but Ooi regained control rather quickly.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singaporean May Ooi (white) in action against Malaysia's Ann Osman (left). (Photo: ONE Championship)

The former Olympic swimmer then moved towards a takedown, and quickly shifted her body to grab Ann’s back. From there, she proceeded to submit her foe with a rear-naked choke. Although it appeared the Malaysian would hang on, the submission hold tightened, and Ann was eventually forced to tap out.

The win earned Ooi her first promotional win and a 3-2 record. With the loss, Osman fell to 5-4.

SUBMISSION WIN FOR CHRISTIAN LEE OVER SUBBA

The featherweight showdown between Christian Lee of Singapore, the younger brother of atomweight champion Angela, and Keanu Subba of Malaysia featured all-out action throughout from start to finish.

It was Lee who won via armbar submission. After an intense striking and grappling exchange, referee Olivier Coste waved the bout off at 1:11 of the third and final round.



The first round concluded with Subba scoring major points, as he outworked Lee on the feet, and even scored significant damage with ground and pound from top position.



Action picked up intensely in the second round, as Lee came out of his corner with a sense of urgency. The 19-year-old Singaporean stormed Subba, landing a huge right hook on the temple that staggered the young Malaysian. On the hunt for the finish, Lee chased Subba across the cage.



Singaporean Christian Lee (white) in action against Malaysia's Keanu Subba. (Photo: ONE Championship)

Towards the end of the round, Lee caught Subba in a deep anaconda choke that nearly finished his opponent. Subba was fortunate to be saved by the bell, but soon it would not have mattered.



Sensing his opponent fading under the lights in the third round, Lee took Subba back down to the mat, this time locking in a triangle choke from top position.



Subba, who proved his mettle by refusing to tap out, was caught in a precarious position. Lee adjusted by transitioning into an armbar, and that ultimately sealed the deal.



With the victory, Lee improves his record to 7-1 and moves further up the featherweight ladder, while Subba drops to 5-3.



NGUYEN CROWNED NEW FEATHERWEIGHT WORLD CHAMPION



In the headline fight of the evening, Australian Martin Nguyen of Australia caused a major upset by defeating the previously unbeaten Russian champion Marat Gafurov via knockout within two rounds to clinch the featherweight title.



Gafurov dominated the first round with his magnificent grappling arsenal, but Nguyen found his groove in the second frame as he tore apart his Russian foe with his striking.



The moment when Nguyen knocked out Gafurov with an overhand right jab. (Photo: ONE Championship)

Recognising an opening, Nguyen countered Gafurov’s jab with an overhand right that knocked out the now former champion at the centre of the cage.



Official results for ONE: Quest For Greatness

ONE Featherweight World Championship bout: Martin Nguyen defeats Marat Gafurov by Knockout at 1:27 minutes of round 2

Lightweight bout: Ev Ting defeats Nobutatsu Suzuki by TKO (Strikes) at 3:29 minutes of round 1

Welterweight bout: Agilan Thani defeats Sherif Mohamed by Unanimous Decision (UD) after 3 rounds

Bantamweight bout: Kevin Belingon defeats Reece McLaren by Knockout at 1:02 minutes of round 1

Flyweight bout: Gianni Subba defeats Riku Shibuya by Unanimous Decision (UD) after 3 rounds

Women’s strawweight bout: May Ooi defeats Ann Osman by Submission (Rear Naked Choke) at 3:27 minutes of round 1

Strawweight bout: Dejdamrong Sor Amnuaysirichoke defeats Robin Catalan by TKO (Strikes) at 0:46 minutes of round 2

Featherweight bout: Christian Lee defeats Keanu Subba by Submission (Armbar) at 1:11 minutes of round 3

Featherweight bout: Emilio Urrutia defeats Edward Kelly by Unanimous Decision (UD) after 3 rounds

Strawweight bout: Rene Catalan defeats Bu Huo You Ga by Unanimous Decision (UD) after 3 rounds