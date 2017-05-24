MMA: Singapore's Tiffany Teo ready to outlast US opponent at local ONE Championship event

Despite lacking her parents' support for her chosen career, the Singaporean's is confident ahead of her bout against "The Professor" on May 26.

SINGAPORE: Her parents may still find it difficult to watch her in action inside the mixed martial arts (MMA) octagon, but that has not stopped Singaporean fighter Tiffany Teo from pursuing her passion in combat sports.

The local martial artist, with five MMA wins to her name so far, will be in action on May 26 at ONE Championships’s Dynasty of Heroes at the Singapore Indoor Stadium where she will face Rebecca Heintzman-Rozewski in an undercard bout.

Teo has struggled to gain parental acceptance for her career choice. “They do not like the fact that I am fighting,” Teo revealed.

“Since day one, they asked me why I wanted to fight. ‘You cannot be a normal person with a 9-5 job?’ They have let it go, but I know they do not like it. They want me to settle down and lead a normal life,” said the strawweight fighter.

Tiffany Teo (left) in a prior MMA bout with ONE Championship. (Photo: ONE Championship)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Teo’s parents have tried to watch their daughter, as they attended her promotional debut at ONE: Defending Honour in the same venue last November.

Even though the 27-year-old dominated Walaa Abbas en route to a submission victory in the second round, it was still difficult for her folks to witness. "They told my friends it was too painful to watch," she said.

However, Teo, whose in-ring nickname is “Soul Crusher”, has experienced some local success when it comes to martial arts. In addition to being a national boxing champion, she holds a blue belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, and has an extensive background in Muay Thai.

At first, she had no plans to participate in a martial arts competition, but Teo’s desire to test out her skills and hunger to win led to her MMA debut in February 2016.

She competed at the Singapore Fighting Championship’s second event, where she recorded her first knockout win. That had a dramatic effect on Teo’s self-belief.

"It was a nice feeling to know I had the power to knock somebody out," she admitted. "I always wondered if I had knockout power. It helped with my confidence."

Primarily a stand-up fighter, Tiffany Teo (right) is an accomplished boxer and Muay Thai practitioner. (Photo: ONE Championship)

Fifteen months on, Teo holds a perfect record of 5 wins and four of her five opponents have been stopped inside the distance.

The only time she went a full three rounds was last February at ONE: Throne of Tigers where she dominated Indonesian wushu-sanda gold medalist Priscilla Hertati Lumban Gaol en route to a unanimous decision victory.

Against American Heintzman-Rozewski, however, things may not be as simple. "She will be the first grappler I have fought," said Teo. "It will be pretty interesting.”

She added: “If it is a stand-up fight, my striking is better than hers, for sure. We’ll see how it goes."

A CHANCE TO REDEEM HERSELF

For Teo’s opponent Heintzman-Rozewski, bouncing back from a previous loss will be foremost in her mind.

In her last bout in ONE Championship in February 2016, the American, nicknamed “The Professor”, slipped up and lost to eventual ONE Women’s Atomweight Champion Angela Lee.

Twelve months have passed since that bout, and now the 30-year-old says she is ready to for this fight: “I am going to be more prepared for this match than the last one fans saw me in, that is for sure,” she said. “I am hungry, and I am coming to win.”

Rebecca Heintzman-Rozewski (left) in her prior clash with Angela Lee (right). (Photo: ONE Championship)

Representing Animals MMA, Heintzman-Rozewski is a ground game specialist who holds a 2-2 professional record. She made her debut in October 2013 on the US regional MMA circuit, and found initial success until falling via a unanimous decision.

Following the defeat, she packed her bags and relocated to Shanghai with her husband, fellow mixed martial artist Kyle Rozewski. Although the two train together, they make sure each of them has time for themselves.

“We have a good balance of support, but separation,” she said. “If you are training together, it can put a strain on the relationship. There is too much emotion involved in fighting, and a marriage is already emotional. We train together when needed, but we also have solo time due to our schedules.”

Despite having management problems and issues securing bouts, Heintzman-Rozewski was finally able to continue her career after signing with ONE.

The fight against Lee was the first time Heintzman-Rozewski was ever stopped in her career, but it taught her a valuable lesson. “I went in under prepared and did not fight smart,” the American explained. “Lee is a great opponent and a very talented fighter."

"It made me realize that if I want to fight at a higher level, I have to be really disciplined about my training. It can be easy to get complacent.”

Rebecca Heintzman-Rozewski (centre) taking pointers from her coach in a previous bout. (Photo: ONE Championship)

Against Teo, Heintzman-Rozewski believes a win is within sight. “I do not think (Teo) has dealt with the experience and someone as well-rounded as me.

“Her opponents have had holes in their games and she exploited that,” she said. “She can strike and has good hips on the ground. She also has good awareness in terms of maintaining control of her opponent.”

The American fighter added: “That’s okay, because I (too) am pretty similarly well-rounded. With all those things considered, I think it is going to be a pretty good scrap."