Momentum key for Ward-Prowse as Saints look to upset Spurs

REUTERS: Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse hopes to carry the momentum gained from securing back-to-back Premier League victories for only the second time this season into Sunday's clash against Tottenham Hotspur at White Hart Lane.

Southampton, who lost the League Cup final 3-2 to Manchester United last month, registered a couple of league wins on the road at Sunderland and Watford, scoring eight goals but conceding three in the process.

"It's been a whirlwind to be honest... Football revolves around momentum and I think we can carry that into the Tottenham game," Ward-Prowse told the club website. (www.southamptonfc.com)

Second-placed Tottenham are the only team with an unbeaten home record in England's top-flight, with 12 wins from 14 games this season.

Ward-Prowse, however, believes it is vital to collect maximum points before they head into the international break.

"They've got a bit of momentum themselves and I think it'll be an important game to win heading into that international break," the 22-year-old added.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru)