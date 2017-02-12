Monaco's Boschilia sidelined with cruciate ligament injury

REUTERS: AS Monaco's Brazilian midfielder Gabriel Boschilia faces a long spell on the sidelines after suffering a serious knee injury in Saturday's 5-0 victory over Metz, the Ligue 1 leaders said on Sunday.

The 20-year-old, who has six goals in 11 league outings so far this term, contributed an assist in Monaco's thumping victory but was carried off in the 68th minute following a collision with the visitors' defender Jonathan Rivierez.

In a statement on the club's Twitter feed, Monaco confirmed that Boschilia had a twisted right knee and had ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament. It said he will undergo surgery in the coming days.

"It's a serious injury and his season might be over," Monaco coach Leonardo Jardim told reporters on Saturday.

"He's an important member of our squad, capable of playing in three positions and very good at set pieces.

"I would have preferred to have won 1-0 (against Metz) and kept Gabriel."

Monaco are on 58 points after 25 matches, three ahead of second-placed Paris St Germain. The principality club last won the Ligue 1 title in 1999-2000.

They are also in the last 16 of the Champions League where they will face Premier League side Manchester City.

