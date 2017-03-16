Monaco's Falcao ruled out of Man City clash

MONACO: Monaco suffered a blow ahead of their Champions League last-16 second-leg game against Manchester City on Wednesday when striker Radamel Falcao was left out of the side because of a hip injury.

Colombian Falcao, who scored two goals in his team's 5-3 defeat at the Etihad stadium in the first leg, sustained the injury last weekend in a Ligue 1 match.

He was back in training on Monday but failed a late fitness test for the game against City in Monaco in which Kylian Mbappe and Valere Germain will start up front for the hosts.

