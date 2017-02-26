Monaco win to re-establish cushion at Ligue 1 summit

PARIS: Monaco re-established their three-point advantage at the top of Ligue 1 but the free-scoring leaders were made to work hard for a 2-1 victory at En Avant Guingamp on Saturday.

Monaco had scored 76 times in 26 games before the trip to Guingamp but found chances at a premium with Polish defender Kamil Glik's 24th-minute goal their only reward of an even first half.

Guingamp commanded plenty of possession in the second period before Monaco's Brazilian midfielder Fabinho converted a penalty in the 86th minute to all but seal their 19th Ligue 1 victory of the season.

Etienne Didot pulled a late consolation back for the hosts but Monaco held on for victory to climb three points clear of second-placed Nice who beat Montpellier 2-1 on Friday.

Later on Saturday, Angers SCO host Bastia, Toulouse visit AS Nancy-Lorraine, Lille face Girondins Bordeaux and Stade Rennes play FC Lorient.

Third-placed Paris St Germain, who are six points adrift of Monaco, travel to Olympique de Marseille on Sunday as they continue their bid for a fifth successive French title.

(Reporting by Tom Hayward, editing by Ed Osmond)