Monk tells Downing he can leave Middlesbrough - reports

Middlesbrough winger Stewart Downing has been told he will not feature in new manager Garry Monk's plans next season and can leave the club, according to multiple reports in the British media on Thursday.

The 32-year-old has made 249 appearances for the Teesside club over two stints. Downing returned to the Riverside on a four-year contract from West Ham United in 2015.

Middlesbrough appointed former Swansea and Leeds boss Monk earlier this month as they target an immediate return to the Premier League following their relegation under Aitor Karanka and Steve Agnew last season.

Monk's side will visit Wolverhampton Wanderers in their first Championship fixture on Aug. 5.

