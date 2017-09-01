Moore to miss Wallabies test to attend birth of child

Hooker Stephen Moore will miss Australia's Rugby Championship clash with South Africa next week in Perth to remain at home with his wife who is expecting a child, the team said on Friday.

Tolu Latu, who missed the first two games of the southern hemisphere competition against New Zealand due to a neck injury, will replace Moore in the squad.

Tolu Latu, who missed the first two games of the southern hemisphere competition against New Zealand due to a neck injury, will replace Moore in the squad.

Moore, who is retiring from internationals at the end of the year, will rejoin the squad for their match against Argentina in Canberra on Sept. 16.

The rest of the squad otherwise remains unchanged.

The Wallabies lost both of their first two games to the All Blacks, which ensured the world champions retained the Bledisloe Cup for the 15th successive season.

South Africa currently top the standings following two convincing wins against Argentina.

Revised Australia squad:

Forwards: Allan Alaalatoa, Rory Arnold, Adam Coleman, Jack Dempsey, Kane Douglas, Tetera Faulkner, Ned Hanigan, Michael Hooper (captain), Sekope Kepu, Adam Korczyk, Tolu Latu, Sean McMahon, Tatafu Polota-Nau, Tom Robertson, Izack Rodda, Rob Simmons, Scott Sio, Lopeti Timani, Jordan Uelese.

Backs: Kurtley Beale, Israel Folau, Bernard Foley, Will Genia, Dane Haylett-Petty, Reece Hodge, Samu Kerevi, Marika Koroibete, Tevita Kuridrani, Billy Meakes, Izaia Perese, Nick Phipps, Joe Powell, Curtis Rona, Henry Speight.

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)