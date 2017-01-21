Morocco come back to beat Togo and revive hopes

OYEM, Gabon: Morocco kept alive their chances of progressing in the African Nations Cup as they stormed back from conceding a fifth minute goal to beat Togo 3-1 on Friday.

Beaten by Democratic Republic of Congo in their opening match, the former champions could ill afford another slip up on Friday.

However, Mathieu Dossevi shocked the more fancied Moroccans as he handed Togo a 1-0 lead by scoring at the end of a mazy run.

Aziz Bouhaddouz justified his late call-up to the squad by drawing Morocco level less than 10 minutes later.

Romain Saiss then put Morocco ahead before halftime and a long range shot from Youssef En-Nesyri in the 72nd minute completed the victory.

Morocco are now second in Group C with three points, one behind the Congolese and one ahead of holders Ivory Coast, who have drawn their two opening games. Togo have a single point.

