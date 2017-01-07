Morocco's Amrabat pulls out of Nations Cup with injury

RABAT: Nordin Amrabat has been replaced in the Moroccan squad for the African Nations Cup finals by Omar El Kaddouri, the Morocco Football Federation confirmed on Saturday.

The Watford winger limped off in the second half of last Sunday's 4-1 home loss to Tottenham and, after medical examinations, was ruled out of the tournament in Gabon, which starts next weekend.

The 26-year-old Belgian-born El Kaddouri has won 22 caps for Morocco, having first made his debut in 2013.

Morocco open their Nations Cup campaign against the Democratic Republic of Congo in Group C in Oyem on Jan. 16. They have a warm-up international against Finland in the United Arab Emirates on Sunday.

