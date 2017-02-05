Morrison's early strike lifts West Brom past Stoke

REUTERS: - Midfielder James Morrison scored the only goal of the game early in the first half to earn West Bromwich Albion a 1-0 win over Stoke City at the Hawthorns on Saturday.

Morrison latched on to Nacer Chadli's pass to beat Stoke goalkeeper Lee Grant at his far post in the sixth minute.

Stoke's Ryan Shawcross had a deflected header clip the outside of the post and Joe Allen missed a glorious chance to level matters before halftime.

Stoke kept knocking on the door in the second half and Erik Pieters headed Phil Bardsley's cross wide with the goal gaping but West Brom hung on to stay eighth in the table, three places above their opponents.

