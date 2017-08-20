MotoGP agrees new five-year deal with Motegi track

REUTERS: Japan's Twin Ring Motegi circuit will remain on the MotoGP calendar until at least 2023 after agreeing a five-year contract extension, series organisers Dorna Sports said on Sunday.

The Honda-owned track is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year and first hosted MotoGP in 1999. Honda's Spanish rider Marc Marquez secured his third MotoGP championship at Motegi last season.

With Suzuka hosting the Japanese Grand Prix between 2000-2003, Motegi's race was billed as the Pacific Grand Prix before the circuit again became Japan's sole round of the championship in 2004.

