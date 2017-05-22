Motor racing - New Zealand's Scott Dixon wins Indy 500 pole

REUTERS: New Zealand's Scott Dixon won the pole for next week's Indy 500 when he posted the fastest average speed in a nine-car shootout at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday.

The 2008 Indy 500 winner was joined on the front row for the May 28 race by Ed Carpenter and Alexander Rossi. Two-time Formula One champion Fernando Alonso will start from the second row in fifth position.

