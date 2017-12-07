Motor racing - Punta del Este replaces Sao Paulo Formula E race

REUTERS: Punta del Este in Uruguay will replace Brazil's postponed Sao Paulo race on this season's Formula E calendar, the sport's governing body said on Wednesday.

Sao Paulo had been due to make its debut in the all-electric series on March 17 next year but was postponed to 2019 because the city's authorities are in the process of selling off the planned venue.

Punta del Este hosted rounds of the series in the first two seasons.

The fourth season started in Hong Kong last weekend.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)