Motor racing: Canadian Grand Prix to stay until at least 2029 - reports

REUTERS: The Canadian Grand Prix will get a new contract and stay on the Formula One schedule until at least 2029, local media reported on Friday.

According to reports, the contract extension from 2025-2029 will be announced this weekend in Montreal, where the Formula One race will be held on Sunday.

The Canadian Grand Prix has been part of the Formula One circuit since 1967, held in all but three years since.

(Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)