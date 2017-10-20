Motor racing- Hopkirk replaces Warwick as BRDC president
Former Monte Carlo rally winner Paddy Hopkirk has been elected president of the British Racing Drivers' Club that owns Silverstone circuit, the BRDC said.
The 84-year-old Northern Irishman takes over from former Formula One racer Derek Warwick, who decided not to stand for re-election.
The BRDC announced in July that it had activated a break clause in its contract to host the British Grand Prix, throwing the future of the country's race into doubt after 2019.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Greg Stutchbury)