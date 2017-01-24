Motor Racing: Ecclestone replaced as Formula One boss

LONDON: Bernie Ecclestone has been replaced as Formula One supremo by the sport's new owners Liberty Media and offered a new honorary role, Auto Motor und Sport magazine reported on Monday (Jan 23).

Contacted by Reuters, the 86-year-old Briton declined to comment on the report.

The German publication quoted him as saying: "I was deposed today. I've gone. That’s official. I am not running the company anymore. My position has been taken over by Chase Carey."

Carey, a 62-year-old American who was executive vice-chairman of Rupert Murdoch's 21st Century Fox, was appointed Formula One chairman in September and has spent the past few months familiarising himself with the glamour sport.