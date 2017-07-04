Motor racing-FIA to take no further action against Ferrari's Vettel

Ferrari's Formula One championship leader Sebastian Vettel will face no further sanction for his 'road rage' collision with Lewis Hamilton at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, the governing FIA said on Monday.

The German, a four times world champion, was given a 10 second stop-and-go penalty during the race for angrily banging wheels with his Mercedes rival while they were behind the safety car.

The International Autmobile Federation said Vettel, who turned 30 on Monday, attended a meeting at its Paris headquarters.

He admitted full responsibility, apologised and also "committed to devote personal time over the next 12 months to educational activities across a variety of FIA championships and events."

The governing body said that "in light of these developments, FIA President Jean Todt decided that on this occasion the matter should be closed."

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ken Ferris)

