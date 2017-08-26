Motor racing-Hamilton equals Schumacher's pole record

Triple world champion Lewis Hamilton equalled Formula One great Michael Schumacher's all-time record of 68 pole positions on Saturday with a dominant performance in Belgian Grand Prix qualifying.

The Mercedes driver was fastest in every phase of qualifying to take pole with a time of one minute 42.553 seconds, a track record.

Ferrari's championship leader Sebastian Vettel, who is 14 points ahead of the Briton with nine races remaining, joined his title rival on the front row after pulling out a late flying lap of 1:42.795.

Finland's Valtteri Bottas qualified third for Mercedes with Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen was fourth.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Clare Fallon)