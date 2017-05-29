Motor Racing: Japan's Sato wins Indianapolis 500

INDIANAPOLIS: Takuma Sato won the 101st running of the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday (May 28), becoming the first Japanese driver to triumph in America's iconic race.

Sato passed three-time winner Helio Castroneves in the waning laps and held on to triumph, laying the ghost of a heartbreaking defeat in 2012.

"Unbelievable feeling!" a beaming Sato declared as he accepted a bear-hug of congratulations from Andretti Autosport team boss Michael Andretti.

"He drove unbelieveable," Andretti said of Sato's performance in an eventful race that saw pole-sitter Scott Dixon of New Zealand escape serious injury in a spectacular crash and Formula One star Fernando Alonso's race ended by engine failure.