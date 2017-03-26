Motor racing - Ricciardo handed grid penalty for gearbox change

MELBOURNE: Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo will start the Australian Grand Prix (0500 GMT) from 15th on the grid on Sunday after being given a five-place penalty for a gearbox change.

The Australian crashed during qualifying and the resulting damage had forced the repair, the team said.

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton will start the race on pole, with Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel also on the front row.

