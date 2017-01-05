Motor Rally: Barreda storms to Dakar moto lead

SAN SLAVADOR DE JUJUY, Argentina: Spain's Joan Barreda won the third stage of the Dakar Rally by more than 10 minutes on Wednesday (Jan 4) to grab the overall motorcycle lead in the gruelling endurance race.

The Honda rider dominated the 780-kilometre stage, raced over two sections from San Miguel de Tucuman to San Salvador de Jujuy in Argentina, in 4 hours 22 minutes 41 seconds.

Overnight leader and defending champion Toby Price of Australia was close to 23 minutes off the pace on his KTM.