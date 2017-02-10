Motor Rally: Latvala wins Sweden opener

KARLSTAD, Sweden: Finland's Jari-Matti Latvala, behind the wheel of a Toyota, won the quickfire first stage of Rally Sweden on Thursday (Feb 9), mastering the rock-hard ice of the Karlstad hippodrome.

Latvala, who was second to world champion Sebastien Ogier at last month's season-opener in Monte Carlo, edged out Hyundai duo, Thierry Neuville and Dani Sordo.

Ogier, driving a Ford after the withdrawal of Volkswagen from the 2017 championship, was fifth ahead of Friday's first full day which features seven stages.