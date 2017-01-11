Motor Rally: Loeb storms to Dakar stage win, takes overall lead

SALTA, Argentina: French driver Sebastien Loeb put in a storming performance to not only win stage eight of the Dakar rally but to overhaul the overnight leader Stephane Peterhansel on Tuesday (Jan 10).

Loeb completed the shortened 417-kilometre split route in 4 hours 11 minutes 02 seconds to arrive at Salta in Argentina 3min 35sec faster than his compatriot and Peugeot team-mate Peterhansel.

The result leaves Loeb 1 minute 38 seconds ahead of the 2016 champion who had a far slower start.

"On the dirt sections he's faster than me but I'm beating him on the road sections," Loeb said after the stage. "It's really tight, and it's going to be really tight all the way."

Earlier Spain's Joan Barreda won his second 2017 stage in the moto category, as more wet weather played havoc with the gruelling race.

The Honda rider thundered across the eighth stage from Uyuni in Bolivia to Salta in 4 hours 28 minutes 21 seconds, ahead of the KTM duo of Matthias Walkner of Austria (3 minutes 51 seconds behind) and Britain's Sam Sunderland, who was three seconds behind his team-mate to retain the overall lead by 20 minutes.

Barreda was also victorious in last Wednesday's third stage of a scheduled total of 12, but lost the overall lead of the motorcycle category after picking up an hour penalty for illegal refuelling in a subsequent stage.

Tuesday's special took two hours longer than expected because of heavy rain that lashed the course and the race has been hampered in recent days by the weather.

The rain forced race officials to change the route of stage eight because of rising water levels in a river bed.