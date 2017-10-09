Motor Rally: Meeke wins in Catalonia as Ogier closes on title

SALOU, Spain: Britain's Kris Meeke bagged his second win of the season at the Rally of Catalonia on Sunday (Oct 8) as France's Sebastian Ogier took a big step towards a fifth straight world title.

Meeke, driving a Citroen C3, maintained his overnight advantage to beat Ogier by 28 seconds.

Ogier held off team-mate Ott Tanak to claim second by a further five seconds in his Ford Fiesta.

And Ogier extended his advantage in the world championship to 37 points over Tanak and 38 over Thierry Neuville, who was forced to retire on Sunday with a broken suspension.

"We tried everything to fightback today. We had an unlucky weekend with some trouble yesterday and now it's finished for us," Neuville told WRC.com

"After yesterday's problems we had no choice than to push hard and that is what we did. There are no regrets."

Ogier and Tanak's M-Sport World Rally Team are now also within touching distance of sealing the manufacturers' title, which would be its first since 2007 with Ford.

Just two races of the season remain in Britain in three weeks' time and in Australia next month.