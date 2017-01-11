Motor Rally: More rain hits Dakar race as Spaniard wins

SALTA, Argentina: Spain's Joan Barreda won his second Dakar Rally 2017 stage on Tuesday (Jan 10) in the moto category, as more wet weather played havoc with the gruelling race.

The Honda rider thundered across the 417-kilometre eighth stage from Uyuni in Bolivia to Salta in Argentina in 4 hours 28 minutes 21 seconds, ahead of the KTM duo of Matthias Walkner of Austria (3 minutes 51 seconds behind) and Britain's Sam Sunderland, who was three seconds behind his team-mate to retain the overall lead by 20 minutes.

Barreda was also victorious in last Wednesday's third stage of a scheduled total of 12, but lost the overall lead of the motorcycle category after picking up an hour penalty for illegal refuelling in a subsequent stage.

Tuesday's special took two hours longer than expected because of heavy rain that lashed the course and the race has been hampered in recent days by the weather.

The rain forced race officials to change the route of stage eight because of rising water levels in a river bed.