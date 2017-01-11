Motor Rally: Mudslide wipes out Dakar ninth stage

SALTA, Argentina: Wednesday's ninth stage of the rain-swamped Dakar Rally from Salta to Chilecito in Argentina has been cancelled following a huge mudslide, race organisers announced on Tuesday (Jan 10).

Torrential rain has wreaked havoc on this year's competition and left competitors stranded on the roads used during Tuesday's stage.

"Tomorrow (Wednesday) will be dedicated to regrouping all the race's resources in Chilecito so that the event can continue by starting the 10th stage, Chilecito-San Juan" on Thursday, organisers said in a statement.

It is the second stage to be wiped out in five days after Saturday's sixth stage was also forced to be abandoned.