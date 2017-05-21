Motor Rally: Ogier claims record-equalling fifth Portugal win

MATOSINHOS, Portugal: Four-time world champion Sebastien Ogier held his nerve to claim a record-equalling fifth triumph at the Rally of Portugal on Sunday (May 21).

Ogier won in Portugal in 2010, 2011, 2013 and 2014 and emulated Markku Alen's record of five victories in the rally when he wrapped up victory in Matosinhos.

The 33-year-old Frenchman, behind the wheel of a Ford Fiesta, held off a double Hyundai challenge from Thierry Neuville, who finished 15.6 seconds off the winning time, and Dani Sordo (1 minute 01.7 seconds).

"It feels great for sure," said Ogier. "It's fantastic to be back on the top of the podium again. Thanks to the team, the new car was perfect. Amazing. A new car in Monte (Carlo) and we won - a new car here too!"

It was Ogier's 40th victory on the world circuit, the win leaving him top with 128 points in the drivers' standings, 22 ahead of Neuville.

"I struggled this weekend with the rear of the car. The Fiestas were quicker, we couldn't catch them," said the Belgian Neuville.

Finn Jari-Matti Latvala, in his Toyota Yaris, could only finish ninth in Portugal, dropping into third spot overall with 88 points.

M-Sport (Ford) top the constructors' standings with 199 points with Hyundai in second (173).