Motor Rally: Ogier wins fifth straight world title in Wales

GWYDIR: Frenchman Sebastien Ogier clinched his fifth consecutive World Rally Championship title on Sunday (Oct 29) after securing third place at the Wales Rally GB.

M-Sport team-mate Elfyn Evans claimed his maiden WRC victory on home soil, becoming the first Briton to win the four-day forest road event since 2000, heading Thierry Neuville's Hyundai i20 by 37.3sec. Ogier was a further 7.9sec behind.

"I don't know what to say ... It's been a tough year but to end it like this is just incredible!" Ogier tweeted.

"All our titles mean a lot, but this one came after a very hard fight. We had to take risks. It hasn't been an easy one to grab."

With just the Australian rally to go, Ogier, who drives a Ford Fiesta, has 215 points, ahead of Belgian Neuville (183) and his Estonian team-mate Ott Tanak (169).

