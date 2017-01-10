Motor Rally: Peterhansel extends Dakar lead in Bolivian mud

UYUNI, Bolivia: Frenchman Stephane Peterhansel won Monday's (Jan 9) Dakar Rally special after narrowly edging Peugeot teammate and compatriot Sebastien Loeb in the first part of the rain-hit seventh stage between La Paz and Uyuni in Bolivia.

Reigning champion Peterhansel was just 48 seconds faster over the 161-kilometre route but almost doubled his overnight lead in the overall standings on Loeb, to 1 minute 57 seconds.

The 2009 champion, South Africa's Giniel de Villiers, in his Toyota was third some 3 minutes 33 seconds behind Peterhansel over the special.

American Ricky Brabec clocked the best time in the bikes category on his Honda as he finished close to two minutes ahead of Portugal's Paulo Goncalves.

KTM rider Sam Sunderland was 4 minutes 43 seconds down on Brabec in third on the day, but the Briton remains the overall leader after gaining time on Chile's Pablo Quintanilla.

Bolivia's stages in the gruelling 9,000-kilometre race have been badly affected by the weather with Friday's run from Tupiza to Oruro shortened, Saturday's stage cancelled and Monday's run cut from 320 kilometres to 161 kilometres after more torrential rain.