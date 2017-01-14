Motor Rally: Sunderland poised for Dakar title as Goncalves wins stage

RIO CUARTO, Argentina: British rider Sam Sunderland is poised to win his first Dakar motorbike title after Paulo Goncalves claimed the 11th and penultimate stage on Friday (Jan 13).

Sunderland, on a KTM, leads his rivals by over half an hour ahead of Saturday's closing stage into Buenos Aires.

While ultimate glory awaits the 27-year-old Briton, who finished fifth on Friday, it was Goncalves who took the day's honours.

The Portuguese, getting his name on the board for the first time this year, registered 3 hours 18 minutes 47 seconds over the 288 kilometre timed section from Chilecito to Rio Cuarto.

His Spanish Honda teammate Joan Barreda Bort took second at 1 minute 9 seconds with France's Yamaha rider Adrien Van Beveren third at 2:38.

Sunderland leads his Austrian teammate Matthias Walkner in the overall standings by 33:09, with Van Beveren a further four minutes adrift in third.