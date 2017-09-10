Motorcycling - Marquez ties at the top with wet San Marino win

Marc Marquez seized the lead on the last lap to win a soaking San Marino Grand Prix for Honda on Sunday and pull level at the top of the overall standings with works Ducati rider Andrea Dovizioso.

Italian Danilo Petrucci, who led for much of the race at the Misano circuit on Italy's Adriatic coast, had to settle for second on a non-works Ducati with compatriot Dovizioso a distant third.

Marquez and Dovizioso are now tied on 199 points with Spaniard Maverick Vinales, who finished fourth for Yamaha, third on 183.

The top two have both won four races but Marquez has more second places.

Vinales was the sole works Yamaha rider after Italian rider Valentino Rossi, who is fourth in the championship on 157 points, broke his leg in training last week.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Toby Davis)

