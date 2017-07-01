Motorcycling: Marquez impresses in second Sachsenring practice

HOHENSTEIN-ERNSTTHAL, Germany: World MotoGP champion Marc Marquez showed good pace in second practice for the German Grand Prix, as he was second-quickest behind fellow Spaniard Hector Barbera on Friday (Jun 30).

Honda rider Marquez will be bidding for an eighth consecutive victory at the Sachsenring across the three classes on Sunday.

Barbera, who competes for Ducati's satellite team Avintia, out-paced his compatriot by less than a tenth of a second.

The fastest time of the day though went to new championship leader Andrea Dovizioso in the first free practice session.

The Italian moved four points clear at the top of the riders' standings last time out in Assen by finishing fifth, as previous leader Maverick Vinales crashed out.

Ducati will be pleased with their start to the week, having only claimed their first Sachsenring podium since 2010 last year when Dovizioso finished third.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Yamaha's Vinales was second-quickest in the opening session on Friday, but his team-mate and nine-time world champion Valentino Rossi, who claimed his first win of the season last week to move into title contention, struggled and was almost a second off the pace.

Swiss veteran Thomas Luthi led the way in Moto2 practice as he looks to put the pressure on overall leader and title rival Franco Morbidelli, who was fourth-quickest.

Moto3 front-runner Joan Mir bounced back from a disappointing Dutch outing in which he finished ninth, by going half a second quicker than any of his rivals in Germany.