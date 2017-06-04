Motorcycling: Recovering Rossi on front row for Italian GP

LUCO DI MUGELLO: Valentino Rossi brushed aside a training accident to take a front row spot for the Italian MotoGP behind pole-sitting Yamaha teammate Maverick Vinales on Saturday (Jun 3).

Vinales, 22, grabbed his third career pole in 1min 46.575sec after the season-opener in Qatar and in France last month.

But Rossi proved he was well on the comeback trail as he targets a first win since 2008 on his favourite circuit by leading free practice and then placing just 0.260sec off the Spaniard in qualifying.

Italy's Andrea Dovizioso of Ducati will complete the front row Sunday with world champion Marc Marquez starting sixth.

The veteran Rossi looks set for another captivating duel with his young teammate after the French MotoGP which Vinales won two weeks ago.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I had a very difficult week since my accident," said 38-year-old Rossi, who was treated in hospital for chest and stomach injuries suffered during motocross training.

"Until Tuesday I thought it would be impossible for me to race. For me it's a gift to be here and to give the maximum for the race and the fans. My condition improved and we also improved the setting of the bike."

Rossi holds the record for victories on the Mugello circuit in Tuscany with seven in a row between 2002 and 2008 and six pole starts.

"Today we did great work, carrying on from yesterday," continued Rossi, who was buoyed by the enthusiastic support of the rowdy home crowd.

Mugello has been the scene of some of the greatest moments in his career, with his first win on the circuit outside Florence a 125cc success in 1997.

"I think the race will be very tough from every angle, because it looks like there are six other bikes with the same pace, so to start from the front row is very important."

Yamaha team director Massimo Meregalli praised Rossi - bidding for a 10th world title this season - and sitting third overall behind Vinales and Honda's Dani Pedrosa.

"Valentino gave a seriously impressive performance, starting with the free practice session this morning and he again delivered in the afternoon," said Meregalli.

"Despite his injury he has been showing superb form. We still have some doubts concerning the set-up that we have to look into, so tomorrow's warm up is going to be decisive."

Sixth-placed Marquez took the blame for his modest qualifying performance.

"Honestly, I didn't have my best qualifying today," said the Honda star. "I made a few mistakes and then I calculated the slipstream wrong when I caught (Johann) Zarco too early on my last flying lap.

"Anyway, we're not far off with the setup, so tomorrow we must make the right choice with the front and then I think we may fight for the podium."