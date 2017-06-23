Motorcycling: Vinales sets pace for Dutch GP

LONDON: Marin Cilic set up a semi-final clash with Gilles Muller at Queen's Club as the Croatian powered to 6-4, 7-5 victory over Donald Young on Friday (Jun 23).

Having lifted the Queen's trophy in 2012, Cilic fancies his chances of adding a second title as the highest ranked player left in the draw following the shock exits of Andy Murray, Stan Wawrinka and Milos Raonic.

The world number seven has yet to drop a set in three matches en route to his fourth semi-final appearance at the Wimbledon warm-up event in west London.

Cilic, who also finished as Queen's runner-up in 2013, was pushed hard by Young, but the former US Open champion fired 11 aces to see off the American world number 55 in one hour and 26 minutes.

"I'm playing really well this week. I'm feeling great on the court," said Cilic, who is chasing his second ATP title this year. "It is another match without losing serve, so that's extremely pleasing."

Luxumbourg's Muller is through to his first Queen's semi-final after defeating 2010 champion Sam Querrey 6-4, 7-6 (7/5).

Muller has won the first two ATP Tour titles of his career this year, helping him climb to a career-high ranking of 26, and he now has a seven-match winning streak on grass.

The 34-year-old's huge serve was on full display when he won the 's-Hertogenbosch title on grass last week and once again he used it to devastating effect against Querrey.

Querrey, the 2010 Queen's champion, is no slouch on grass either, but Muller held his nerve in two tight sets to clinch his first win over the world number 28.

