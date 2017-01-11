Mourinho demands more from United fans against Liverpool

REUTERS: Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has urged his fans to find their voice when they host Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday, telling them to not just "come to the theatre" but "play with us".

United defeated Hull City 2-0 at Old Trafford in the first leg of the League Cup with second half goals from midfielders Juan Mata and Marouane Fellaini.

The Portuguese, however, was not impressed by the subdued atmosphere in the first half which reflected the lacklustre performance from his players on the pitch.

"I think in the first half the players have to do better, I have to do better, the fans they also have to do better," Mourinho told the British media.

"Maybe I didn't do my job well, maybe I should have brought more tension to the dynamic to prepare the game."

Mourinho expected striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic to feature against Liverpool after missing the Hull clash with illness, though defender Marcos Rojo is in doubt after he picked up an unspecified injury during the FA Cup win over Reading last weekend.

"Zlatan is ill so I think no problem, I think he will be fine (for Liverpool)," the United manager added.

"I don't know (about Rojo). I'm not saying he's not ready to play, I'm saying that I have my doubts."

Manchester United are sixth in the league after 20 games with 39 points, trailling second-placed Liverpool by five points.

