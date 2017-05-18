Mourinho sweating over Fellaini injury after Southampton draw

Midifelder Marouane Fellaini is doubtful for Manchester United's last league game and next week's Europa League final after sustaining an injury in Wednesday's goalless draw at Southampton.

Belgian international Fellaini was substituted in the 75th minute and had a brief talk with manager Jose Mourinho before walking straight down the tunnel with what appeared to be a muscle problem.

"Fellaini, on top of his experience, he says it's not a tear," Mourinho told the club's website (www.manutd.com).

"He says it was a minimal thing but minimal can be a big thing. Let's wait for tomorrow but he needed to play."

Mourinho said that he had to give the 29-year-old playing time to prepare him for the remaining two games as Fellaini missed United's last three league games after picking up a red card in the Manchester derby in April.

"I couldn't protect him as he needed to play. He didn't play for three matches due to suspension. Players need not only to rest but also to play. He wasn't playing a lot so he had to play today. I don't blame myself or our decision," Mourinho said.

Mourinho also said that defender Eric Bailly picked up a minor injury but was not too concerned about the 23-year-old who is ineligible for the Europa League final after being sent off in the semi-final.

United host Crystal Palace in their last league game of the season on Sunday before travelling to Stockholm to face Ajax Amsterdam in the Europa League final on May 24.

(Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)