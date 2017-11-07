Moyes named West Ham manager following Bilic exit

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

West Ham United have appointed David Moyes as their manager following the sacking of Slaven Bilic, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

Croatian Bilic was sacked on Monday following a meeting with club officials as West Ham dropped into the relegation zone after a 4-1 home defeat by Liverpool left them with two wins in 11 league games.

"It's a big job we have in hand now but I'm sure with everybody together we can get the right results between now and the end of the season," Moyes said in a video on West Ham's Twitter account.

