Muguruza to become world number one next week

NEW YORK: Spain's Garbine Muguruza will become world number one when the WTA rankings are released next week, dethroning Karolina Pliskova after the Czech fell to American CoCo Vandeweghe in the quarter-finals of the U.S. Open on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old Wimbledon champion reached the second week of the U.S. Open for the first time this year before falling to Petra Kvitova in the fourth round.

Muguruza, who won the French Open last year, ends Pliskova's eight-week reign at the top of the rankings, a position the big-serving 25-year-old admitted came with extra pressure to perform.

Muguruza has eight top 10 wins this year including victories over two reigning number ones, Angelique Kerber at Wimbledon and Pliskova in Cincinnati.

