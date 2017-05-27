Muhamad Ridhwan 'The Chosen One' wins Singapore’s first UBO world title

The Singaporean super-featherweight lasted four rounds against Tanzania’s Fadhili Majiha before securing the victory at the main event of Roar of Singapore II at Resorts World Sentosa on Saturday (May 27).

SINGAPORE: Singaporean boxer Muhamad Ridhwan “The Chosen One” has become the country’s first professional world title holder.

The 29-year-old beat Tanzanian World Boxing Association (WBA) Pan African champion Fadhili Majiha via KO after four rounds, to win the Universal Boxing Organisation (UBO) world super-featherweight (58.97kg) title.



Tanzanian World Boxing Association (WBA) Pan African champion Fadhili Majiha is knocked down by Singaporean boxer Muhamad Ridhwan during their bout at Resorts World Sentosa. (Photo: Noor Farhan)

Coming into the title fight with seven wins in seven fights of his pro boxing career, Ridhwan overcame the odds in a tough battle against 23-year-old Majiha, who had 20 wins, eight draws and four losses prior to the bout.

His victory in the main event of Roar of Singapore II at Resorts World Sentosa means that Ridhwan, a three-time SEA Games bronze medallist, has now won his second professional title belt in seven weeks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sweet KO win for Muhamad Ridhwan "The Chosen One" at #RoarOfSG2 as he wins the UBO super featherweight world title! 🇸🇬💪👊 pic.twitter.com/J4A0CtT8Kn — Noor Farhan (@NoorFarhanCNA) May 27, 2017





The Singaporean pugilist also won the World Boxing Association (WBA) Asia super-featherweight title last month, after beating Indonesia’s Waldo Sabu at the Singapore Fighting Championship’s “Combat Redefined” event at Foochow Building.