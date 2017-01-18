Murray hands out masterclass to reach third round

MELBOURNE: Andy Murray looked every bit the world number one as he gave a Russian teenager Andrey Rublev a lesson in grand slam tennis to reach the third round of the Australian Open with a 6-3 6-0 6-2 win on Wednesday.

The Briton was troubled only briefly by a rolled ankle after taking a nasty tumble in the third set on Rod Laver Arena and raced on to a meeting with American Sam Querrey in one hour, 37 minutes.

Five-times a losing finalist at Melbourne Park, Murray had laboured through his opening round victory over Illya Marchenko in the full heat of the opening day of the tournament.

Wednesday's performance was of a far higher calibre and he delighted the crowd by sending Rublev chasing around the court with a series of deft shots to set up match point, which he converted when the qualifier went long.

