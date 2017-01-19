Murray moving well in practice after ankle injury scare

MELBOURNE: World number one Andy Murray took to the Melbourne Park practice courts without obvious discomfort on Thursday just a few hours after turning his right ankle during a second round match at the Australian Open.

The British top seed said he heard a "few little crackles" on Wednesday after taking a nasty tumble in the third set of his 6-3 6-0 6-2 win over Russian teenager Andrey Rublev on Rod Laver Arena.

The 29-year-old Wimbledon and Olympic champion added the joint was "a bit sore" but he would only know the true extent of the injury after a night's sleep.

It must have been with some relief then, that he was able to take to Court 17 to the cheers of a couple of hundred fans on a sunny Thursday morning.

Starting out with a few tentative stamps of his right foot to test the vulnerable joint, he was soon in full flow, punching the ball back over the net to his training partner and moving freely around the court.

Murray, who has reached the Australian Open final five times but has yet to win the title, next faces big-serving American Sam Querrey in the third round on Friday.

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by John O'Brien)