Mushfiqur his century but India look to build on lead

REUTERS: Bangladesh captain Mushfiqur Rahim registered his fifth test hundred before his side were bundled out for 388 by India in the opening session of the fourth day on Sunday, as the hosts took a first-innings lead of 299 in the one-off match at Hyderabad.

The 29-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman was the last man out on 127 with Bangladesh's innings ending shortly before lunch.

India captain Virat Kohli decided not to enforce the follow-on after his bowlers took almost an entire session to pick up the remaining four wickets of Bangladesh, who resumed on 322-6.

The hosts then batted an over before the break to stand at 1-0 in their second innings for an overall lead of 300.

Bangladesh got off to a bad start as seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar breached the defence of half-centurion Mehedi Hasan on the fourth ball of the morning without a run being added to their overnight total.

Paceman Umesh Yadav, the most impressive of India's bowlers, got Taijul Islam to glove one back to wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha, raising doubts if Mushfiqur would run out of partners before getting to triple figures.

But Taskin Ahmed hung on with his captain for a 39-run ninth-wicket stand during which Mushfiqur started scoring more freely.

Taskin was given out, caught on one, but managed to overturn the decision as replays confirmed his bat hit the pad and had no contact with the ball.

The diminutive right-hander top-edged Ishant Sharma for a six and then reached his century when the lanky Ishant misfielded at the fine leg boundary to allow the ball through for a four.

He was finally out, caught down the leg side to off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who became the fastest to pick up 250 wickets with the dismissal.

Umesh finished with three wickets while Ashwin and his spin partner Ravindra Jadeja picked up two wickets each.

